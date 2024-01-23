White Lake Man to Appear in Court for Harboring Missing Teen

January 23, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A White Lake man is scheduled to appear in court next week for his involvement with a Waterford teenager.



21-year-old Douglas Corbeau was released from the Oakland County Jail on January 20th after being taken into custody four days earlier. According to the Oakland Press, Corbeau was released after posting 10% of his 25,000 bond.



On January 16th, detectives developed a lead that indicated a missing 13-year-old girl was being held at a home in White Lake Township. The teenager was reported missing two days earlier.



Detectives from Waterford Township, the Waterford Township Special Operations Unit, and White Lake Police, located the teenager using information obtained from her cellphone. She was taken to the Waterford Township Police Department and reunited with her parents.



Detectives say the teenager told her friends that she had met a 21-year-old man over the Internet and had plans to run away with him.



Corbeau will appear in court on January 29th for a probable cause conference. He faces three felony charges of criminal sexual conduct and a misdemeanor charge of harboring a runaway.