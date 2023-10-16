White Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Judge

October 16, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A White Lake man entered his plea after he being accused of threatening an Ingham County Circuit Court Judge in 2021.



43-year-old Christopher Shenberger (pictured) is currently incarcerated at Carson City Correctional Facility. He pled guilty on Friday, October 13th to one count of Attempted False Report or Threat of Terrorism as a habitual fourth offender for threatening his sentencing judge.



The plea was announced on Monday, October 16th by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.



Shenberger sent a letter to Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk in December of 2021. In the letter, he allegedly complained about potentially being denied parole for not completing a required sex offender program while incarcerated.



In 2016, Judge Draganchuk sentenced Shenberger to the 75–180-month prison sentence he is currently serving for two-counts of 3rd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and one count of criminal sexual conduct 4th degree.



In the letter, Shenberger addressed Judge Draganchuk by using obscenities in place of her full name. He allegedly wrote that were he required to serve his maximum sentence, he would put “everyone’s name on that docket” on a slip of paper and it will “go into a jar or whatever and who’s ever name [is picked] up will be killed plain and simple.”



Shenberger was charged in the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County, but as a Judge in that Court was the subject of the threat, visiting Judge John McBain of the Jackson County Circuit Court presides over the case.



He will be sentenced on December 13th, 2023.