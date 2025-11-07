White Lake Man Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash

November 7, 2025

A 43-year-old White Lake Township man is dead following a rollover crash off Highland Road early Friday morning.



According to investigators, it appears the unidentified driver was speeding westbound on Highland Road/M-59 in a 2016 Ford Mustang before leaving the roadway and landing in heavy brush and trees near White Banks Boulevard.



Officers discovered the driver dead inside the car. There were no other occupants.



Due to the investigation, a stretch of Highland Road was partly shut down until approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday, police said.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit and the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting the White Lake Police Department in the investigation, which continues.



Anyone with further information on the crash is asked to contact White Lake Police Det. Kyle Welling at (248) 698-4404.