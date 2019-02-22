White Lake Man Heads To Trial For Shooting Ex-Roommate

February 22, 2019

A White Lake man charged with shooting his former roommate has been bound over for trial.



23-year-old Brandon Lee Morfitt is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and three weapons counts in the January 4th shooting of a 22-year-old man. White Lake Township police found the victim lying on a porch of a home in the 300 block of Willow Lane when they arrived after being dispatched on a disturbance complaint. The victim had been shot in the abdomen and was seriously injured.



Oakland County District Judge Joseph Fabrizio determined Thursday there was sufficient evidence to send Morfitt to trial in Oakland County Circuit Court, where an arraignment is set for March 5th. Morfitt remains held in the Oakland County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond. (JK)