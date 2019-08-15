White Lake Man Enters Plea For Shooting Roommate

August 15, 2019

After being charged with shooting his former roommate, a White Lake man has entered a plea in the case.



24-year-old Brandon Lee Morfitt had been charged with one count of attempted murder and three weapons counts in the January 4th shooting of a 22-year-old man. White Lake Township police found the victim lying on a porch of a home in the 300 block of Willow Lane when they arrived after being dispatched on a disturbance complaint. The victim had been shot in the abdomen and was seriously injured.



Had he been convicted on the attempted murder charge, Morfitt could have faced up to life in prison. But court records show that the original four charges were dismissed in exchange for him entering a no contest plea to assault with intent to do great less than murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He now faces a maximum of ten years behind bars when her is sentenced September 24th. (JK)