Funeral Services Set for White Lake Township Teen

December 4, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The body of a White Lake Township teen was discovered in a pond after fleeing from police.



Divers recovered the body of 16-year-old Joe Paduchowski at around 10pm Sunday from a small pond in a wooded residential area near Highland Road and Maple Heights Drive.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told WHMI the preliminary cause of death is drowning, and there’s no indication of foul play.



Police were called out to the Tractor Supply Store around 2am Sunday after an alarm went off and reportedly found Paduchowski and another male climbing off the roof of the building. The two fled on foot, with the un-identified male subject being taken into custody. A search with a K-9 failed to turn up Paduchowski. When he didn’t come home, he was reported missing. Search efforts continued, and his body was found at around 10pm Sunday.



Paduchowski’s father commented on Channel 4 WDIV Detroit’s website that “Our son was a great kid. This was nothing more than a childish prank by two kids that should have never been out on the streets at this time. This is proof positive that you should never take anyone or anything for granted”.



Paduchowski was a Junior at Lakeland High School, Class of 2025, and was on the Varsity Football team. He was employed at Dave & Amy's Restaurant in White Lake and was formerly involved with the youth Sunday School at Commerce Church of the Nazarene.



Funeral arrangements have also been announced. Visitation will take place from 2 to 8pm Friday at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home on Union Lake Road in White Lake. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11am.



Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family. A link is provided.