White Lake Homeowner Charged with Manslaughter for Shooting Teens Breaking Into Garage

November 7, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Friday announced she has charged Dayton Knapton, a 24-year-old resident of White Lake with Manslaughter, Assault With Intent To Do Great Bodily Harm, and two counts Felony Firearm for the death of Sivan Wilson, age 17, and the injury of another individual who was shot in the leg.



Additionally, 21-year-old Matthew Grinage and four juveniles were charged with Breaking and Entering for the attempted burglary of Knapton’s detached garage that led to the shooting.



On July 8, at approximately 1:00 AM, a group of suspects including the shooting victim, reportedly broke into defendant Knapton’s garage. Knapton then left his house with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and allegedly fired two shots into the garage through a windowless locked door.



As the burglary suspects were fleeing, Knapton allegedly fired five more shots. He is then alleged to have gone back inside his house, reloaded the weapon, and returned outside.



Wilson fled the scene with the other suspects and reportedly was not taken for medical care for approximately 30 minutes. Wilson died from a gunshot wound. Investigators concluded Wilson was struck by one of the bullets that Knapton fired through the locked door.



“The rights to own firearms and protect one's family and home are fundamental. Those important rights also come with profound responsibility,” said Prosecutor McDonald. “Our office worked closely with law enforcement to review the evidence, including the obvious mitigating factors, which led us to these charges. We believe the evidence demonstrates this defendant crossed the line by firing outside his home at fleeing persons. His actions not only took a life but potentially endangered the surrounding community by firing his weapon into the night.”



Manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of $7,500. Assault With Intent To Do Great Bodily Harm is punishable by up 10 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. Felony Firearm is punishable by 2 years in prison, served consecutively.



Breaking And Entering is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.