Two Suspects Held in White Lake Double Shooting

May 24, 2022

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Two suspects are in the Oakland County Jail facing possible murder and other charges in the shooting deaths of two Highland Township teens over the weekend.



The fatal shootings occurred at the Cedarbrook Estates mobile home community off M-59 in White Lake Twp. The victims were listed as a 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, who both died of multiple gunshot wounds. A candlelight vigil was held Monday evening for the victims.



Police were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. Saturday in response to a call reporting an unresponsive person, and the bodies were discovered near a pond. Although police have not yet identified the bodies, friends and family have said the victims were 19-year-old Cameron Duckworth and 16-year-old Drake Mancuso. Both were described as young men who were fun-loving and happy-go-lucky individuals. A motive for the shootings is unknown at this time and White Lake Twp. Police are continuing their investigation.



One of the victims was said to be a former Milford High School student who had dropped out of school but had planned to go back and get his diploma.



A Go Fund Me account has been set up on behalf of Emily Duckworth, the mother of Cameron Duckworth, to help her cope with funeral expenses. To donate, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-the-duckworth-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer