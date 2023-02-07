White Lake Woman Who Returned $15K Bag Of Cash Gets New Jeep

February 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Following a huge outpouring of support from the community in a heartwarming story, a White Lake Township woman who returned a $15,000 bag of cash while walking to work now has new wheels.



Szott M-59 Chrysler Jeep in White Lake Township presented Diane Gordon with a green Jeep – her preferred color of choice. Gordon hasn’t had a vehicle in over a year and walks five days a week, 2.7 miles each way, to her job at VC Fresh Marketplace.



In a Facebook post, Szott Automotive Group said Gordon, who did the right thing - even when nobody was looking - picked up her well-deserved Jeep Tuesday.



Gordon was on her way home on January 21st when she stopped at a gas station and found a bag of cash containing $14,780 and wedding cards. Rather than keep the money, she turned it over to the police. Investigators determined the money belonged to a couple who had gotten married earlier that day and returned it to them.



Gordon said she knew the money could have been lifechanging for her but she never thought twice about not turning it in.



The White Lake Township Police Department and White Lake Police Foundation set up a GoFundMe account to get Gordon reliable transportation so she could stop walking to work but more importantly, spend more time with her grandchildren and attend more of their events. As of tonight, nearly $70,000 had been raised – well surpassing the initial $25,000 goal.



A link to the GoFundMe account is provided. Facebook photo.