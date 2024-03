Ditching Operations Continue Monday In Fenton Township

March 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Ditching operations are continuing in Fenton Township, prompting a road closure.



The Genesee County Road Commission is doing ditching work on Whitaker Road between Owen Road and Linden Road on Monday from 7am to 1pm.



Work got underway late last week.



The road will be closed to thru traffic and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.