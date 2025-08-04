What to Do If You See a Spotted Lanternfly

August 4, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Michigan has a new pest moving into the area.



Officials said there have been multiple spotted lanternflies found in Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties. The species is native to eastern Asia.



The insect, which feeds on multiple plants, including apple and hardwood trees, hops and grapes. They suck sap from host plants before secreting a sticky, sugar-rich liquid called honeydew, which causes black sooty mold. The mold kills plants and fouls surfaces. Honeydew also attracts pests such as yellow jackets, ants and flies.



The invasive tree-of-heaven is the preferred food for spotted lanternflies, but they will move to other plants. The plant species is scattered throughout Michigan.



Egg masses, which look like old chewing gum with a “gray, waxy, putty-like coating,” are most visible between September and May. Juveniles, which are wingless and have white posts and red patches, are most visible between May and September. Adults are most visible between August and October.



Experts recommend scraping egg masses, which can sit for months before hatching, into a container like a sandwich baggie and adding a small amount of alcohol. Rubbing alcohol and hand sanitizer also works to kill the eggs. Adults and juveniles can be squished.



All sightings should be reported to the MDNR, which is linked below.



Spotted lanternflies aren’t dangerous to people, and officials said they are a more of a nuisance to people and pets instead of something that could cause harm.



Videos of people killing the pests have become more popular on social media, especially TikTok.



(photo credit: MDNR)