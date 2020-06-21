Westland Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Near Fowlerville

June 21, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Wayne County motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday near Fowlerville.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 4pm Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a reported accident on I-96 eastbound near Nicholson Road in Handy Township. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1994 Honda Goldwing left the roadway. The operator, a 56-year-old Westland man, lost control and overturned in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County EMS.



The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors. The Fowlerville Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.