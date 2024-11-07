Westland Man Tried to Bring Flare Gun, Fuel into US Capitol

November 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Westland man faces charges for trying to bring a blowtorch lighter, flare gun and fuel into the U.S. Capitol on Election Day.



Austin Olson was caught during a routine security check at the U.S. Capitol Visitor’s Center on Election Day.



Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said the 28-year-old Olson "smelled like fuel" when he put his backpack and jacket down for screening.



According to police reports, Olson traveled from Westland to Washington, D.C., to deliver a political thesis to Congress and intended to start some sort of fire.



Fox News reported his papers included a 25-page manifesto with "anti-government" and "anti-israel" statements.



Authorities are still reviewing the content and origin of these documents.