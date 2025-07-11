Westland Man, 5-Year-Old Son Involved in Rollover Crash on US 23 in Hartland

July 11, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Westland man and his 5-year-old son were hospitalized after a rollover crash that shutdown northbound US 23 through Hartland for about four hours Thursday evening.



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports a preliminary investigation revealed the 34-year-old driver was speeding past traffic on the right shoulder before losing control and striking the median barrier and overturning in the roadway.



The boy was restrained in a car seat, But the driver was not wearing a seat belt.



Both occupants were transported to the U of M in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS. The driver sustained minor injuries, and the passenger was transported as a precautionary measure.



Speed appears to be the contributing factor in the crash.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Hartland Fire Department, MDOT Curtesy Patrol, Michigan State Police, and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.