Western-Themed Fundraiser Will Support LACASA

September 15, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local nonprofit will once again hold a western-themed fundraiser to assist victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.



LACASA Center’s popular Denim & Diamonds fundraiser is coming up this Saturday, September 18th, from 5:30pm until 10 at the Haggerty-Bearden Ranch in Howell. The jeans-preferred event promises a night filled with food, music, games, and activities that will make you think you’re back in the Wild West. Country-rock bank Whiskey Fixx will entertain throughout the evening, which will include dinner from Block Brewery, along with wine and beer, Wild West games, a Lady Luck raffle, a Cigar & spirits saloon and then a Grand Finale fireworks display.



Another feature of the evening is the Diamond Mine raffle, which Barb Binkley from Cooper & Binkley Jewelers says is a great chance to walk away with a sparkling diamond worth $6,000. Tickets for the Diamond Mining are $100 and are available at Cooper & Binkley in Downtown Brighton, although Binkley says they are going fast. Purchasers need not be present to win.



Tickets for the event itself are also $100 each and can be bought at Cooper and Binkley Jewelers, Howell Western Wear or at the LACASA Collection in Howell.



All money raised will stay local and help LACASA’s cause to support victims of child abuse and interpersonal violence.