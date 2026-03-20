Traffic Shift Advisory For Westbound M-14/I-96 At I-275

March 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new traffic shift is coming for a busy freeway interchange this weekend in the Plymouth/Livonia area.



MDOT advises the M-14/I-96 project is shifting westbound M-14/I-96 traffic over to the eastbound side this Saturday, from 9am-5pm - depending on weather conditions.



After 5pm, the following will be in place:



-WB I-96 traffic near Newburgh Road, reduced to 1 lane, will be shifted onto the EB side of M14/I-96, just west of I-275, to Beck Road with 2 EB/WB LANES OPEN thru late 2026.



-WB access to the WB ramp to Sheldon Road will be CLOSED thru late 2026.



-WB access to SB I-275 remains open until late April, when it will close thru late July.





MDOT reminds further:



-NB I-275 ramp to WB M-14/I-96 closed and detoured thru late 2026.

Detour – Continue further north on NB 275 to WB I-96/I-696 to SB US-23 to M-14.



-SB I-275 ramp to WB M-14/I-96 closed and detoured thru late 2026.

Detour – Continue further south on SB I-275 to WB I-94 to NB US-23 to M-14.



Complete project information is in the provided link.