Traffic Advisory: Westbound I-96 Express At M-39

March 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Closure are planned on westbound I-96 express in the Southfield area.



MDOT advises that a bridge repair will require lane closures on Tuesday from 9am-3pm.



Only one lane will be open on the westbound I-96 express lanes at M-39 or Southfield Freeway.



The westbound I-96 express ramp will also be closed from the I-96 local lanes.



Check Michigan.gov/drive for construction and crash locations.