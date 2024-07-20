Another Ramp Closure On Westbound I-696

July 20, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The I-696 Restore the Reuther project in Oakland County continues with work to rebuild the southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to westbound I-696 for approximately two months.



MDOT advises the southbound US-24 ramp to westbound M-10 remains open. The northbound US-24 ramp to westbound I-696 was previously closed as part of the traffic shift of both directions of I-696 sharing the eastbound side.



Beginning 10am Monday, July 22nd, the southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured on southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to westbound 12 Mile Road, then southbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound I-696.



For traffic that uses westbound M-10, the detour will continue northwest to westbound 12 Mile Road, then southbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound I-696.



MDOT reminds the westbound I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road remains closed through mid-August. The detour is further westbound on I-696 to northbound M-5, then eastbound 12 Mile Road to Orchard Lake Road.



Project details can be found via the provided link.