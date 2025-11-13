WB I-696 & Ramps To Close From I-75 to M-10 For Traffic Shift

November 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big traffic shift and changes are coming for westbound I-696 in Oakland County this weekend.



As the newly rebuilt eastbound I-696 lanes from M-10 to I-75 get closer to completion, crews are planning to switch westbound I-696 traffic from I-75 to M-10 over to the eastbound side in order to rebuild the westbound lanes.



The traffic switch will limit the entrance/exit ramps available for westbound traffic. All work is weather-dependent, and if delayed, would occur the following weekend.





Beginning 8pm this Friday, November 14th to 10am Sunday, November 16th, the following entrance ramps to westbound I-696 will be closed (re-entry is at M-10 Lodge Freeway/Lahser Road):



-Couzens Avenue

-Bermuda/Hilton Road

-M-1 (Woodward Avenue)

-Coolidge Highway

-Greenfield Road

-Southfield Road

-Evergreen Road





From 4am this Saturday, November 15th to 10am Sunday, November 16th:



-The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps (Exit 61) to westbound I-696 will be closed.



-Westbound I-696 will be closed from I-75 to Lahser Road. The suggested detour is southbound I-75, westbound M-8 (Davison Freeway) and northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to westbound I-696.





Beginning 10am Sunday, November 16th through late 2026, westbound I-696 will have three lanes open from I-75 to Lahser Road with only the following entrance/exit ramps open:



-I-75

-M-1 (Woodward Avenue)

-Southfield Road

US-24 (Telegraph Road)/M-10 (Lodge Freeway)/Lahser Road





The following westbound exit/entrance ramps will be closed through late 2026 (all eastbound ramps will remain closed as well):



-Couzens Avenue

-Bermuda/Hilton Road

-Coolidge Highway

-Greenfield Road

-Evergreen Road





The final phase of the Restore the Reuther project involves completing the rebuilding of I-696 in 2026, while in 2027 I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road. That work includes rebuilding the roadway, bridge improvements and drainage structures.



As part of the project, 60 bridges are being repaired, including the rebuilding of the Church Street Plaza bridge that contains Victoria Park continues and has a walkway detour in place.



Project information is available in the provided link.