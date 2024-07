Traffic Advisory – Westbound I-696 Ramp To Orchard Lake

July 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT issued the following traffic advisory:



Beginning at 9am this Wednesday, the westbound I-696 ramp to NB/SB Orchard Lake will be closed through mid-August.



Traffic will be detoured further west on I-696 to NB M-5 to EB 12 Mile to Orchard Lake.



Project information can be found at DrivingOakland.com.