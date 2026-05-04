Westbound I-696 Ramp To Lahser Road, US-24, & M-10 Closing For Summer

May 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More construction for commuters.



As part of the ongoing Restore the Reuther project on I-696 in Oakland County, the westbound I-696 shared ramp (Exit 10) to Lahser Road, US-24 (Telegraph Road) and M-10 (Northwestern Highway) will be closed this Monday, May 4th through the summer.





9am – 3pm Monday, May 4:

• The Southfield Road/11 Mile Road entrance ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed.

• Westbound I-696 will have only two lanes open while pavement markings are added in the right lane.





9am Monday, May 4 - through summer:

• Westbound I-696 Exit 10 to Lahser Road/M-10/US-24 will be closed.

Reminder of current ramp/lane closures at the I-696/I-75 interchange:

• Westbound I-696 has two lanes open from Dequindre Road to I-75.

• The westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through late summer. Detour: Southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound I-75.

• The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 is closed through late summer. Detour: Northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

• The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-696 are closed through late summer. Detour: Westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

• The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-696 remain open.

• The eastbound I-696 ramps to northbound and southbound I-75 that were closed last year will remain closed until the project is completed.





Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured from M-10 to I-75 through late 2026 with westbound I-696 traffic currently shifted over to the newly rebuilt eastbound side near the I-75 interchange.



All westbound I-696 ramps remain closed except for:

• M-1 (Woodward Avenue) Exit 16 (will be closed from late May through late summer).

• Southfield Road Exit 12 (will be closed from late summer through the fall).





This final phase of the Restore the Reuther project involves completing the rebuilding of I-696 in 2026, while in 2027 I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road. That work includes rebuilding the roadway, bridge improvements and drainage structures.



As part of the project, 60 bridges are being repaired, including the rebuilding of the Church Street Plaza bridge that contains Victoria Park. That plaza has a walkway detour in place.