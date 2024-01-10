New Lane & Ramp Closures On Westbound I-696

January 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New lane and ramp closures will be in effect on westbound I-696 starting this weekend.



The I-696 Restore the Reuther project is continuing through the winter with bridge work just east of US-24 (Telegraph Road). That requires traffic to be detoured to northbound M-10 and then back to westbound I-696 through early May, along with the closures of several ramps.



Beginning at 9am this Friday, the following lane and ramp closures will be in effect – again through early May:



-Westbound I-696 will be reduced to two lanes from Lahser Road to

M-10



-Northbound M-10 will have the left lane closed from Lahser Road

to westbound I-696



-Evergreen Road ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed



-Lahser Road ramp to northbound M-10 will be closed



-Northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to northbound M-10

will be closed





This Saturday from 7am to 7pm, the following restrictions will be in place:



-Westbound I-696 will have two lanes open from Southfield Road to

Lahser Road



-Southbound US-24 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed



Once the Saturday work is completed, MDOT advises westbound I-696 will remain in the two-lane configuration with traffic detoured to northbound M-10 and back to westbound I-696 just west of US-24 (Telegraph Road) until early May.



MDOT also reminds that I-696 has three lanes open in each direction between I-275 and US-24 until spring when construction will begin again, and traffic will be reduced to two lanes.



The $275 million project includes rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, and US-24 (Telegraph Road).



This year, westbound I-696 will be rebuilt from east of US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275. Eastbound lanes were rebuilt in 2023. Project details can be found at DrivingOakland.com. A link is provided.



Funding for the project comes from Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic.