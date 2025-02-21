Westbound I-696 Closed Overnight Friday & Saturday

February 21, 2025

A reminder about overnight closures on westbound I-696 ahead of a big upcoming rebuilding project in Oakland County.



MDOT will be closing westbound I-696 from I-75 to Lahser Road overnight this Friday and Saturday for prep work in anticipation of the project beginning March 1st.



Both closures will be in effect from 10pm to 6am for overhead electrical work and bridge deck sounding inspections.



Portable message boards will detour traffic via southbound I-75 to westbound M-8 (Davison Highway), then northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to westbound I-696.



The last phase of the Restore the Reuther project is expected to begin on Saturday, March 1st - which will bring a mega detour for some motorists. The eastbound lanes of the freeway will close between Lahser Road in Southfield and I-75 in Royal Oak – lasting until late 2027.



Eastbound and westbound I-696 will be rebuilt between Lahser Road and I-75 in 2025-2026. In 2027, I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road. The project includes rebuilding the roadway, bridge work and drainage structures.



As part of the project, 60 bridges will be repaired, including the rebuilding of the Church Street Plaza bridge that contains Victoria Park. During that rebuilding, a walkway detour will be in place.



Westbound traffic will be maintained while eastbound and westbound I-696 are rebuilt between Lahser Road and I-75.



Eastbound traffic will be detoured via southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), eastbound M-8 (Davison Highway), and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-696.



