Westbound I-696 Closing This Weekend For Traffic Shift
October 6, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Westbound I-696 will be closed from I-75 to M-10 this weekend.
MDOT advises the closure is needed for a traffic shift to move westbound I-696 traffic back to its original side, the newly reconstructed westbound I-696.
During the weekend shift, the freeway and all ramps will be closed.
Once it reopens on Monday, all westbound I-696 ramps will be reopened - except M-1/Woodward, the off-ramp from westbound I-696, which will remain closed for about a week for completion of resurfacing work on the WB 10 Mile Service Drive.
9pm Friday, 10/9 – 5am Monday, 10/12:
• WB I-696 CLOSED I-75 to M-10, incl. all on/off ramps
Detour: WB I-696 to SB I-75 to WB M-8/Davison to NB M-10/Lodge
Once WB I-696, I-75 to M-10, REOPENS, 5am Monday 10/12/26, the following ramps will be OPEN:
• I-75
• Campbell Hilton/Bermuda Mohawk
• M-1/Woodward ON ONLY
• (M-1/Woodward OFF RAMP REMAINS CLOSED till Sat 10/17)
• Coolidge
• Greenfield
• Southfield
• Evergreen
• Lahser
• US-24/Telegraph
Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured while crossover work is completed and is expected to be re-opened before the end of this year.
In 2027, EB/WB I-696 between I-75 and Dequindre will have construction and the freeway will remain open.
Project information can be found at wwww.DrivingOakland.com while MDOT construction locations can be found at www.Michigan.gov/drive. Both links are provided.