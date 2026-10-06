Westbound I-696 Closing This Weekend For Traffic Shift

October 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Westbound I-696 will be closed from I-75 to M-10 this weekend.



MDOT advises the closure is needed for a traffic shift to move westbound I-696 traffic back to its original side, the newly reconstructed westbound I-696.



During the weekend shift, the freeway and all ramps will be closed.



Once it reopens on Monday, all westbound I-696 ramps will be reopened - except M-1/Woodward, the off-ramp from westbound I-696, which will remain closed for about a week for completion of resurfacing work on the WB 10 Mile Service Drive.



9pm Friday, 10/9 – 5am Monday, 10/12:



• WB I-696 CLOSED I-75 to M-10, incl. all on/off ramps

Detour: WB I-696 to SB I-75 to WB M-8/Davison to NB M-10/Lodge





Once WB I-696, I-75 to M-10, REOPENS, 5am Monday 10/12/26, the following ramps will be OPEN:



• I-75

• Campbell Hilton/Bermuda Mohawk

• M-1/Woodward ON ONLY

• (M-1/Woodward OFF RAMP REMAINS CLOSED till Sat 10/17)

• Coolidge

• Greenfield

• Southfield

• Evergreen

• Lahser

• US-24/Telegraph





Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured while crossover work is completed and is expected to be re-opened before the end of this year.



In 2027, EB/WB I-696 between I-75 and Dequindre will have construction and the freeway will remain open.



Project information can be found at wwww.DrivingOakland.com while MDOT construction locations can be found at www.Michigan.gov/drive. Both links are provided.