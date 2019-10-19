West Road Improvement Project Underway In Wixom

October 19, 2019

The City of Wixom recently released detour information for the West Road Improvement Program.



Concrete replacement work began on Tuesday along West Road from Wixom to Beck Roads. Construction will be taking place in two stages. The City advises that the first stage is expected to last through November. Eastbound traffic will be maintained while westbound traffic will be detoured to Pontiac Trail. Stage 2 of the project is planned to start in the spring of 2020. Westbound traffic will be maintained during Stage 2 while eastbound traffic will be detoured to Pontiac Trail. Officials advise that delays should be expected in the area that are typically associated with construction and motorists should plan accordingly.



Anyone with questions should contact the City of Wixom’s Department of Public Works at 248-624-0141. (JM)