West Point Staffer Fired Amid Sexual Misconduct Charge In Livingston

November 29, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A decorated West Point staffer is fired amid sexual misconduct charges in Livingston County.



Both Stars and Stripes and Army Times report 56-year-old William Gentry is due back in court December 5 after posting $50,000 bond.



"The U.S. Military Academy takes these allegations very seriously," Lt. Col. Terence Kelley, an academy spokesman, told Military.com in a statement. "The charges are unrelated to his role at West Point, and we assisted New York State law enforcement in his arrest and extradition to Michigan, terminated his employment, and he will not return to West Point."



It’s unclear what Gentry is accused of, but it stems from an incident in Livingston County in November 2022. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.