West MI County Confirms State's First West Nile Virus-Related Death of 2025

August 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Kent County Health Department on Thursday confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in a county resident this season, which "sadly resulted in death."



According to a release, this marks the first WNV-related death reported in Kent County since May of last year and follows recent detections of the virus in local mosquito samples, including one collected just 3,000 feet from where the individual lived.



Human cases of WNV also have been confirmed in Livingston and Oakland counties.



Transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States, but its effects vary from person to person:



Most people show no symptoms



About 1 in 5 develop mild, flu-like illness such as fever, headache, body aches, or rash



About 1 in 150 develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system, which can sometimes be fatal



"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this individual," said Brendan Earl, Supervising Sanitarian at KCHD. "This tragic outcome is a reminder that mosquitoes in our area are active and capable of spreading serious illness. Prevention remains our best protection.”



Since there is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV, the best way to protect yourself and your family when mosquitoes are present is by following these simple tips:



Use insect repellent with 10-35% DEET, and always follow label directions



Wear long sleeves and pants to limit skin exposure

Avoid outdoor activity during dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active



Eliminate standing water around your home—refresh bird baths, wading pools, pet bowls, and empty small containers regularly



Keep screens and gutters in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home



KCHD’s Mosquito Surveillance Team will continue to monitor local mosquitoes for WNV, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, Jamestown Canyon virus, La Crosse virus, and St. Louis Encephalitis through late September—when populations tend to decline significantly.



To learn more about mosquitoes and the diseases they carry, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website linked below.