West Commerce Road Re-Opens In Village Of Milford

November 14, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





West Commerce Road is back open to traffic in the Village of Milford.



West Commerce Road re-opened to traffic last Thursday. It had been closed to both vehicular and pedestrian thru-traffic during the project. Officials say the remaining punch list items will be addressed as weather permits, with some final items taking place in the spring of 2023.



Meanwhile for the 2022 Road Paving Project and the East Huron Street Project, the Village advises that only punch list items remain and will be addressed in the coming weeks, as weather permits.