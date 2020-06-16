Man Facing Charges After Leading Local Authorities On Chase

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com







A man was taken into custody this morning after fleeing from police and getting caught hiding at his mother’s home in the Pinckney area.



A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy observed a vehicle speeding westbound on I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township at around 10am. A traffic stop was conducted on M-59 near Burkhart Road on the 2011 Chevy Malibu that was listed as wanted from a previous fleeing and eluding incident in Redford Township on June 9th. The Office says upon making contact, the 28-year-old West Bloomfield man refused to exit the vehicle or provide identification to the Deputy. The subject reported that he was trying to make it to his mother's house in Pinckney prior to fleeing the scene of the traffic stop. He fled and a short chase ensued, with the man entering eastbound I-96 at speeds of 110mph. Deputies terminated the chase when the subject exited at D-19 and continued southbound towards Pinckney. Deputies, along with officers from Hamburg Township Police, Pinckney Police and Michigan State Police, then responded to the area where the subject had reported he was heading and located the vehicle abandoned.



The Sheriff’s Office says the man was found hiding in the garage at his mother's residence in Putnam Township. He was said to be taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Livingston County Jail. The man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting police and driving on a license suspended.