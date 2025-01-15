‘We’re Gonna Fight:’ Whitmer Delivers Speech at Auto Show to Talk About Concerns With Auto Industry, Roads

January 15, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her “Road Ahead Address” during a tour of the Auto Show on Wednesday.



During the speech, Whitmer said she was going to work with politicians on both sides of the aisle to support Michiganders.



“Every one of us swore an oath to the people we serve, and the people expect us to find common ground,” she said. “Especially when it comes to lowering costs, creating good-paying manufacturing jobs, boosting research and innovation and cutting red tape.”



Whitmer said she was delivering the speech during the Auto Show instead of waiting for her State of the State Address because it “could not wait” due to the risks to the auto industry.



Other states, especially ones in the south, are working to pull automakers and suppliers into their states, meaning a loss of jobs and revenue for Michigan.



She said Michigan “lacks speed and flexibility to win” against other states. Michigan needs battery plants, software companies, chip manufacturers and start ups to remain a home for the auto industry in the modern age. The auto industry is becoming the “auto ecosystem.”



The bipartisan job fund ends in a year and her road bonding plan, “Rebuilding Michigan,” is being phased out, which could be detrimental to the economy, she said.



“Losing both, without better, more comprehensive replacements, will throw us off track.”



The loss of the plans could create a similar situation that is happening in Europe, where Chinese companies are “gobbling up” battery and other auto supply companies and manufacturers.



She said a fifth of Michigan workers either work directly or indirectly with the auto industry. Since Whitmer took office in 2018, $40 billion has been invested in the state by automakers and suppliers. Michigan also has the highest concentration of engineers and nearly a fifth of the auto production in North America.



Part of her speech highlighted the plans to build on existing legislation that encourages companies to invest in Michigan, such as making it easier for businesses to move into abandoned buildings and renovate them.



She criticized some politicians on the far right and far left for wanting the state to “unilaterally disarm” when it comes to getting factories to invest.



Her plan includes five parts:



A new “Make it in Michigan Job Fund,” designed to make the state more competitive when getting new companies and factories to move to Michigan.



A new payroll tax cut that encourages companies to hire Michigan workers and pay them a good wage. It was an idea from former Governor Rick Snyder that is being pushed for by State Senator Sam Singh (D-28).



More streamlined processes to allow factories to begin building on “shovel ready” sites.



More investments in housing, placemaking and Brownfield redevelopment.



More investments in transit, including roads and other infrastructure.



Whitmer said there has been a lot of work made fixing the roads, but there is more to be done. She also pushed for bipartisan cooperation to continue working on the roads.



“To my friends in the GOP; fixing the roads in a sustainable way means looking for new, fair sources of revenue,” she said. “We can’t just cut our way to better roads. Defunding public safety or public health is not the way to fix potholes. To my fellow Democrats; fiscally-responsible cuts will need to be a part of the solution. Michigan families and businesses have already tightened their belts because of high costs. We should do the same and focus our resources on the stuff that matters most: roads, schools, safety.”



Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall released a statement in response to the speech. Hall said previously that fixing roads needed to be a priority. He also developed a plan to fix them in November.



Greg Manz, spokesman for Hall, said the plan put out by Hall will save money for taxpayers.



(photo credit: Governor Gretchen Whitmer via YouTube)