Wendy’s Chain Closes Restaurant on Lee Road in Brighton

December 19, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Wendy’s chain of fast food restaurants has made the decision to close 13 locations out of its 239 restaurants in Michigan. That includes a Wendy's just outside Brighton in Green Oak Township. The move is part of Wendy’s plan to close 140 so-called “outdated” locations around the country.



One of the locations that has been closed is the Wendy’s at 9370 Lee Road off US-23, next to a 7-Eleven and across the street from a McDonald’s fast food outlet. The other Brighton area Wendy’s, at 8545 West Grand River in the city of Brighton, remains open.



Wendy’s President and CEO Kirk Tanner said, in his words, "We have designed this initiative to ensure that over time, many of these units will be replaced by new restaurants at better locations with significantly improved sales.”



Other locations in Michigan where Wendy’ restaurants have been closed include Adrian, Belleville, Coldwater, Dimondale, Ionia, Harper Hospital in Detroit, one Lansing location, Novi, Plymouth, Schoolcraft, Tecumseh and Ypsilanti. Tanner also said they "anticipate that total closures in 2024, including additional closures in the fourth quarter, will be offset by new restaurant openings this year."