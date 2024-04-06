Weekend Travel Advisories

April 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Travel advisories all weekend as MDOT works on major arteries throughout WHMI listening area.



The big closure Saturday morning is eastbound I-96 from 5am until 2pm between Milford and Novi, as part of MDOT'S Flex Route project to install six gantry signs for the future flex lanes.



Also Saturday morning, down in Washtenaw County, the westbound ramp to I-94 to southbound U.S. 23 will be closed for work until 11am.



If you're planning to take 696 early Sunday morning through Farmington Hills, the entire freeway will be shutdown at Farmington Road to string utility lines.



Sunday's closure on 696 is only expected to take a few minutes, and be finished by 7 am.