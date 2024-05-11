Weekend Road Closures, Construction

May 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Another weekend of lane closures and construction delays across the WHMI listening area.



MDOT scheduled another double-lane closure on eastbound I-96 for patching work. It starts near the outlets off M-59, ending at D-19 Pinckney Road. That work expected to wrap up by Monday morning.



A 3-year, $139 million reconstruction of M-14 also starts this weekend, with a full shutdown of M-14/I-96 between Sheldon Road and I-275 for bridge work.



And if you're heading into suburban Detroit, eastbound I-696 will be shutdown between the Lodge and Lahser in Southfield, until 7pm Saturday.