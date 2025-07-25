Weekend Ramp, Lane Closures Scheduled Along I-96

July 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT is scheduled to close the Eastbound I-96 ramp to Southbound U.S. 23 both Saturday and Sunday morning for construction.



This weekend's daily closures are scheduled between 7 am and 10 am each morning.



Daily single-lane closures also are scheduled on Westbound I-96 through the Williamston area for construction this weekend.



MDOT is schedule to close one-lane of Westbound I-96 from M-52 to Meridian between 10 am and 9 pm Saturday, then again from 7 am until 9 pm Sunday.



Check for update on MDOT's MiDrive map linked below.