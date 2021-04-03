Weekend Fire Danger "Very High" Across Michigan

April 3, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





Windy, dry conditions are boosting weekend fire danger and Livingston County residents are urged to burn with care.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging care when burning this weekend, as weather conditions are creating an increased risk of wildfire. DNR fire Specialist Jeff Vasher said much of the state is very dry and fire danger will grow as temperatures rise over the weekend. Before burning yard waste, people should check to see if burning is permitted through their local fire department.



Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check a map at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted. The MDNR says composting is an alternative to burning that can be used any time regardless of weather conditions. For those that do choose to burn, officials remind them to never leave a fire unattended, even a campfire and keep a water source and shovel nearby in case of emergency. Livingston County is currently listed as “high” fire danger per a map.



More information about specific fire danger by region is available through the link.