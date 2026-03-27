Weekend Easter Events with Egg Hunts and the Easter Bunny

March 27, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Easter is next Sunday, but all the fun is starting this weekend.



Saturday morning in Howell there's Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at McDonalds on West Grand River, along with Tap-In’s Easter Egg Hunt on East Grand River. In Brighton, an Easter Extravaganza is planned at the Cornerstone Church on Hilton Road.



Saturday afternoon there's an Easter Egg Hunt at Arise Church in Pinckney, as well as another Easter Egg Hunt planned Sunday morning at St. George Lutheran Church in Brighton. Meanwhile, an Easter Egg-a-Palooza is taking place on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill in South Lyon.



Next Saturday, there's an Easter Egg Hunt and pictures with the Easter Bunny scheduled that morning at the Alive Family Church in Brighton. There will also be an Easter Egg Hunt set up next Saturday at Crossroads Church of God in Howell, along with an Easter Extravaganza planned at Church of the Nazerene in Fowlerville.



Last but not least, an indoor Easter Egg Hunt with a Bunny visit is planned next Saturday, taking place at Deneweth's Garden Center in Hartland.



- Easter Bunny at McDonalds in Howell:

9-10:30am Saturday, March 28



- Easter Egg Hunt at Tap-In’s in Howell:

11am Saturday, March 28



- Easter Extravaganza at Cornerstone EPC Church in Brighton:

10am-12:30pm Saturday, March 28



- Easter Egg Hunt at Arise Church in Pinckney:

1pm Saturday, March 28



- Easter Egg Hunt at St. George Lutheran Church in Brighton:

10am Sunday, March 29



- Easter Egg-a-Palooza at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill in South Lyon:

10am-3pm Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29



- Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny at the Alive Family Church in Brighton:

10am-12pm Saturday, April 4



- Easter Egg Hunt at Crossroads Church of God in Howell:

11am Saturday, April 4



- Easter Extravaganza at Church of the Nazerene in Fowlerville:

10am-1pm Saturday April 4



- Indoor Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny at Deneweth's Garden Center in Hartland: 10am-1pm Saturday, April 4