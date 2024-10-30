Wednesday's Ribbon Cutting Start of Holiday Events for LACASA Collection

October 30, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



LACASA Collection, the charity’s resale boutique, is celebrating the grand opening of their new location, and the start of the holiday season, on Wednesday morning.



The shop, which first opened its doors in the Howell Kroger/Crossroads Plaza in August 2017, said the move to Tanger Outlets Howell would allow for more customers to “Shop for Good” and “Donate for Good.”



LACASA offers support for those affected by abuse.



Shoppers can check out the new location during the ribbon cutting from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. There isn't an RSVP needed to attend.



Wednesday’s event also kicks off LACASA’s annual Starry Night Toy Drive. New, unwrapped toys or gift cards can be dropped off to the location until Dec. 8. The donations will go to children and teens the organization serves. Those who donate will receive a coupon for 50% off one item, which excludes furniture.



Santa will also be stopping by on Nov. 16 and 17 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. for the Holiday Open House.



“Children of all ages are welcome to take pictures with him for a $1 donation to LACASA,” their press release said.



Visitors can receive coupons at the upcoming events, the organization said.



The new store is next to the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Outlet. The new address is 1475 N. Burkhart Road.



More information about LACASA and upcoming events can be found at https://lacasacenter.org/.