Wednesdays in Wixom Giving Restaurant Patrons Chance to Have Bill Picked Up

January 7, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Wednesdays in Wixom are back, giving patrons of local restaurants a chance to have their bill picked up by the DDA.



Starting Jan. 8 and running through the last week of February, Wednesdays in Wixom will see members of the DDA paying for bills in two downtown restaurants each week.



Laura Cloutier, DDA Executive Director, said the budget for each restaurant is a little different.



“We do set a budget based on each establishment’s average cost of a meal,” she said. “If it’s a carry out place like Jet’s Pizza or Little Caesars, we may be able to purchase multiple meals based off of what is being purchased at any given time.”



The DDA will talk to each restaurant about what the budget is, and the restaurant will try to match them with a ticket that is the closest.



The event was started to give local restaurants a boost in the slower months. January and February are slower for restaurants because of the weather and people spending less after the holidays.



Cloutier said restaurants have seen an uptick in people coming out during the event.



“We’re seeing people coming in, especially for Wednesdays in Wixom,” she said. “The way we find out about it is if a table doesn’t get picked, you’ll hear someone say “oh man, that’s why we’re here. We wanted to get a free meal.’”



To get a free meal, stop by a restaurant in downtown Wixom on Wednesdays through February and keep your fingers crossed.