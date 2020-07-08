Wednesday Is 4th Ozone Action Day In A Row

July 8, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Today is the fourth straight Ozone Action Day, according to SEMCOG, or the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.



Meteorologists with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality say that levels of ozone will continue to increase as a stagnant air mass remains over the region due to higher humidity and light winds. While ozone acts as a protective layer in the upper atmosphere, at ground level it has a negative effect, causing a variety of health problems, particularly for the elderly, children, and people with asthma or other lung diseases.



SEMCOG says because of those effects, it is important to voluntarily lower pollutants on Ozone Action days. Ways to do that include driving less when possible and delay mowing your lawn until evening as gasoline exhaust from lawnmowers and other lawn and garden equipment help form ozone. If possible, wait until either early morning or in the evening to fill you gas tank as the fumes also contribute to ozone formation. Reducing electricity usage is also a key component. Adjust your thermostat a few degrees higher and turn off lights, computers, and other electrical devices when not in use.



