Family ID's Fatal Shooting Victim In Howell

August 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More details are being released in relation to a fatal shooting last Friday in the City of Howell.



Howell Police and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of West Street just after midnight last Friday for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old-male deceased.



A suspect in custody.



Family members have identified the victim as 20-year-old Wede Okagbare. He was a student at Michigan State University said to be studying computer science and computer engineering.



Channel 7 WXYZ Detroit reported that the victim’s father, Robert Okagbare, said his son was at his girlfriend’s home on West Street and her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot Okagbare six times. Robert Okagbare said his other son learned what happened from the girlfriend but really didn’t know any more about the situation.



Howell Police have said the investigation is continuing and more information will be released as it becomes available.