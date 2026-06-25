Webster Township Road Work To Begin July 3rd

June 25, 2026

By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



Tree-trimming work is scheduled to begin next week on a stretch of South Hamburg Road in Webster Township, near the Livingston County line.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission says crews will be working on South Hamburg Road between Barker Road and the county line starting Friday, July 3.



The road will remain open to traffic, but drivers should expect delays due to intermittent lane restrictions.



The work is expected to take about four days, weather permitting.