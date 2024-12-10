Free Webinar Series: Navigating Health Relationships For Adults With Disabilities

December 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Arc Livingston and LACASA have announced the return of the popular free webinar series “Navigating Healthy Relationships”.



The program is designed to educate adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities about relationships, their bodies, sexual health, and personal advocacy.



The Arc Livingston Executive Director Laura Sauer said “We are so proud of the ongoing partnership between our agencies to address this critical need for our community members with developmental or intellectual disabilities”.



The series marks the eighth time the two organizations have come together to offer an engaging and informative course that plays a crucial role in supporting the safety and well-being of this vulnerable population.



LACASA Sexual Assault Response Team Manager Sherry Boroto said “This course gives us the opportunity to have open, honest, and often lively conversations about what healthy relationships really look like, which is an essential part of prevention”.



According to the Department of Justice, people with intellectual or developmental disabilities are 7 times more likely to experience sexual abuse than people without disabilities.



Course Details:



The Navigating Healthy Relationships free webinar series will begin January 23rd, 2025, and will run every Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. through mid-July. The sessions will cover essential topics, including:



-Starting and maintaining healthy relationships

-Communicating effectively with a partner

-Navigating challenging or unhealthy relationships

-Understanding sexual feelings and boundaries

-Becoming a self-advocate, and more



The course is open to adults aged 18 and older, and participants do not need to live in Livingston County to attend.



The series is part of a paid research study conducted by the University of New Mexico, however, participation in the study is optional. Participants who choose to participate in the study will be compensated for their attendance. Those who do not wish to participate in the research are still welcome to join the series.



For more information and to register, visit the provided link.





The Arc Livingston is a nonprofit organization that empowers people with developmental disabilities and their families to ensure that they as citizens are valued and they can participate fully in their community. For more information about The Arc Livingston, visit www.arclivingston.org.



LACASA Center: For four decades, this nonprofit organization has advocated for victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence from Livingston County. LACASA also works to provide education and awareness programs throughout the community, which help prevent abuse and interpersonal violence. Learn more at www.lacasacenter.org.