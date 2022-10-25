Former Webberville Treasurer/Clerk Charged With Embezzlement

October 25, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The former treasurer/clerk for the Village of Webberville has been charged with embezzlement.



52-year-old Jaymee Hord was charged following a seven-month investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, which included a financial forensic audit by an outside firm.



Hord, of Owosso, was charged by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office with one count of embezzlement between $50,000-$100,000 - a 15-year felony.



The Sheriff’s Office says back in March of 2022, some irregularities were discovered during a routine financial audit. The Village President notified the village attorney, who then notified the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to begin a criminal investigation. The completed investigation was sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for review on October 11th.



Hord was arraigned on Friday in 55th District Court and is free on a personal recognizance bond. Her next appearance in court is November 1st.