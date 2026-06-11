Webberville Woman Enters Plea In Embezzlement Case

June 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The former treasurer of a youth sports organization has entered a plea in an embezzlement case.



38-year-old Tiffany West of Webberville pleaded no contest to a reduced count of embezzlement between $20,000 to $50,000. It was originally $50,000 to under $100,000.



A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such during sentencing.



West embezzled funds from the Webberville Junior Athletic Association between 2019 and 2025. That’s in Leroy Township.



The case was said to be the result of “a thorough and professional investigation conducted by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office”.



A previous release stated West had access to the association’s bank account to purchase items for the concession stand. However, she was accused of using those funds for unauthorized personal purchases.



West is scheduled for sentencing July 22nd in Ingham County Circuit Court.