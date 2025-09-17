Webberville Community Schools Cancel Varsity Football Season

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An area school district has cancelled the remainder of its football season.



Webberville Community Schools has canceled the remaining games for the Spartans Varsity Football Team.



The Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed for WHMI this afternoon that Webberville has canceled the remainder of its varsity games.



No games are currently listed on the district’s schedule.



WILX Lansing reports “Webberville plays in 8-man Division One and began the season 0-3, with its most recent game a 62-0 loss to Fulton”.



Requests for comment have been placed with the district superintendent/athletic director.