Webberville Man Free On Bond Ahead Of CSC Trial

January 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Ingham County man facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a young girl from Fowlerville is free on bond while awaiting trial.



54-year-old Mark Seigel of Webberville is charged with two counts of sexual assault for several incidents that reportedly took place in 2018. Seigel has been lodged in the Livingston County Jail on one count of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. At a recent exam hearing, Seigel was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court for trial. Court records showed that an earlier bond of $750,000 was canceled and that Seigel posted bond of $187,500 at Tuesday’s hearing.



Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler previously confirmed for WHMI that he testified in a hearing that evidence indicated Seigel had forced a girl under the age of 13 to perform sexual acts while watching pornographic videos.



Future court dates are pending.