M-43/M-52 Intersection Signal Activation In Webberville Tuesday

August 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews /news@whmi.com





A new traffic signal will be activated in Webberville tomorrow.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will activate the signal at the M-43 and M-52 (Stockbridge Road) intersection. It’s scheduled to happen around 7am.



The project got underway in May and included intersection improvements. Lane closures were also in effect.



MDOT says the work will result in better signal operation, providing motorists with a safer intersection.



Motorists should expect a new traffic pattern once the signal activation is complete.