Weather Forcing Weekday Closures to I-96 Flex Route
March 27, 2024
April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com
Weather is forcing crews on the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) I-96 Flex Route project in Oakland County to perform planned weekend ramp and lane closures instead on weekdays.
By mid-April, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction with traffic shifted to share the eastbound side of I-96 while the westbound lanes are being rebuilt. There will also be numerous ramp closures.
Eastbound I-96 will have one lane open from Kent Lake Road to I-275 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Expect significant delays.
The eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-696 will be closed 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 29. Traffic will be detoured onto the southbound M-5 ramp that leads back to eastbound I-696.
Currently closed through early fall: Eastbound I-96 from Kent Lake Road to I-275-
• The southbound Kent Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96.
• The Beck Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96.
Upcoming closures:
Eastbound I-96 from Milford Road to Novi Road-
• Closed 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and detoured via Milford Road, eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Novi Road to Eastbound I-96.
Westbound I-96 from I-275 to Kent Lake Road-
• Will be reduced to two lanes in mid-April with numerous ramp closures through early fall:
• The southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via southbound M-5, eastbound Grand River Avenue, and northbound M-5 to westbound I-96.
• The northbound and southbound Novi Road ramps to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via westbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Beck Road to westbound I-96.
• The westbound I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be closed. I-696 and M-5 traffic will use northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile Road to reach Novi Road (this will affect westbound I-696/I-96 traffic to Novi Road, as well as northbound M-5/I-96 to Novi Road).
• The northbound I-275/I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be open.
• The westbound I-96 ramp to Wixom Road will be closed through mid-May and detoured via westbound I-96, southbound Beck Road, and westbound Grand River Avenue to Wixom Road.
• The Wixom Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed through mid-May and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Beck Road to westbound I-96.
• The westbound I-96 ramps to northbound and southbound Milford Road will be closed and detoured via westbound I-96, southbound Kent Lake Road, and eastbound Grand River Avenue to Milford Road.
• The Milford Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via southbound Milford Road, westbound Grand River Avenue, and northbound Kent Lake Road to westbound I-96.