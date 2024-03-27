Weather Forcing Weekday Closures to I-96 Flex Route

March 27, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Weather is forcing crews on the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) I-96 Flex Route project in Oakland County to perform planned weekend ramp and lane closures instead on weekdays.



By mid-April, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction with traffic shifted to share the eastbound side of I-96 while the westbound lanes are being rebuilt. There will also be numerous ramp closures.



Eastbound I-96 will have one lane open from Kent Lake Road to I-275 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Expect significant delays.



The eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-696 will be closed 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 29. Traffic will be detoured onto the southbound M-5 ramp that leads back to eastbound I-696.



Currently closed through early fall: Eastbound I-96 from Kent Lake Road to I-275-

• The southbound Kent Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96.

• The Beck Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96.





Upcoming closures:



Eastbound I-96 from Milford Road to Novi Road-

• Closed 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and detoured via Milford Road, eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Novi Road to Eastbound I-96.





Westbound I-96 from I-275 to Kent Lake Road-

• Will be reduced to two lanes in mid-April with numerous ramp closures through early fall:

• The southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via southbound M-5, eastbound Grand River Avenue, and northbound M-5 to westbound I-96.

• The northbound and southbound Novi Road ramps to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via westbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Beck Road to westbound I-96.

• The westbound I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be closed. I-696 and M-5 traffic will use northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile Road to reach Novi Road (this will affect westbound I-696/I-96 traffic to Novi Road, as well as northbound M-5/I-96 to Novi Road).

• The northbound I-275/I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be open.

• The westbound I-96 ramp to Wixom Road will be closed through mid-May and detoured via westbound I-96, southbound Beck Road, and westbound Grand River Avenue to Wixom Road.

• The Wixom Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed through mid-May and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Beck Road to westbound I-96.

• The westbound I-96 ramps to northbound and southbound Milford Road will be closed and detoured via westbound I-96, southbound Kent Lake Road, and eastbound Grand River Avenue to Milford Road.

• The Milford Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via southbound Milford Road, westbound Grand River Avenue, and northbound Kent Lake Road to westbound I-96.