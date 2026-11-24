Weather Delays Opening Of New Ice-Skating Rink In Downtown Howell

November 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Blame it on Mother Nature.



The recent nice weather is holding up the opening of the ice-skating rink over at the new Fire & Ice Depot District in downtown Howell.



That means it unfortunately won’t be open for this Friday’s big 42nd Annual Fantasy of Lights Parade and Celebration.



City Manager Kristi Troy reported at Monday’s Council meeting that the nice weather as of late won’t allow the ice to freeze properly. Thus, for safety purposes, the pavilion is closed for ice making, training, and final preparations.



The City is asking that visitors stay out of the pavilion and rink area until it’s ready to fully open to the public. It was stated there have been some instances of people going through the barriers, onto the ice surface with bicycles, and carving initials with sticks.



It was also noted that security cameras are up.



Troy told WHMI they will have a QR code available for people to scan it and pre-register in a few different places, and they look forward to having it fully open in the next couple of weeks.



However, Troy added people may see some skating on the ice rink ahead of Friday and the opening but that’s because it’s in “training” status, with signage up to inform people. She said people are skating on the ice so that those utilizing the ice re-surfacer and are training on it can actually do it on “used” ice, which is better for training that just going over a solid surface repeatedly.



While the new rink won’t be operational, the general area will be open - with fire pits for warming stations - and plenty of activities, restaurants, and local businesses around town for local residents, families, and visitors to enjoy. Festivities start at 3pm, and the lighted parade at 7pm.



A complete line-up is available in the provided link.



Photos: City of Howell