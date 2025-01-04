“We Love Dexter” Art Submissions Sought

January 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new public art display is coming to the City of Dexter and “We Love Dexter” submissions are being sought.



Artists of all ages are being encouraged to submit a photograph, drawing, painting, poem, short story etc. that represents what they love about Dexter.



The goal of the event is to “capture the unique character and beauty of our city to creatively display in the local community”.



Submissions are due by January 10th.



Displays will be up during the month of February.



As for specifications; submissions must be no bigger than 11” x 14” and include a tag with the artist’s name, title of the piece, and contact information.



Submissions should be made to Dexter City Hall at 3515 Broad Street.



The project is sponsored by the Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee.